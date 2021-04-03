Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 68,809 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,809 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of International Business Machines worth $143,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,232,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,863,000 after buying an additional 241,076 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average is $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.