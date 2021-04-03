Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 71,737 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,012,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.95% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $125,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.06 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

