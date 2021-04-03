Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 84,827 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,827 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.09% of Avery Dennison worth $140,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $188.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $188.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

