Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,205 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Bank OZK worth $136,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.61 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

