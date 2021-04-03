PRiVCY (PRIV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PRiVCY has a market cap of $46,595.05 and approximately $2.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

