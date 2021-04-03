ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of ProAssurance worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after buying an additional 44,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after buying an additional 715,375 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,371,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in ProAssurance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82,463 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

PRA opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

