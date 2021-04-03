Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Progress Software worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Progress Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

