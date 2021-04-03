Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) & Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Critical Analysis

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progyny and Sotera Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $229.68 million 17.33 -$8.57 million $0.11 415.00 Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sotera Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progyny.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Progyny and Sotera Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sotera Health 0 0 10 0 3.00

Progyny currently has a consensus price target of $38.83, suggesting a potential downside of 14.93%. Sotera Health has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.84%. Given Sotera Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Progyny.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 1.03% 7.43% 5.04% Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Progyny beats Sotera Health on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing. The company also provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are principal components to the gamma sterilization process. Its microbiology testing services help customers to identify and measure the potential risks of microbes to a product and ensure that the quality of the products is maintained; and advisory services help customers in navigating the regulatory requirements applicable throughout the product lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

