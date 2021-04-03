Prometeus 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.09 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $10.12 or 0.00017582 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $61.91 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.89 or 0.00677634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.