Proton Reaches Market Cap of $112.18 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Proton has a market capitalization of $112.18 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded 68.9% higher against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.54 or 0.00673051 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00069778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027378 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,680,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

