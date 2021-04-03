Proton (XPR) Trading Up 100.1% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 100.1% against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $117.72 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00054035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.65 or 0.00681163 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00071182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028224 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,680,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.