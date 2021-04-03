Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,812 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 85,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after purchasing an additional 877,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 302,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,709,000 after buying an additional 293,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 73,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFS opened at $22.45 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

