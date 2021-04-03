Provoco Token Price Up 345.7% Over Last 7 Days (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded up 345.7% against the US dollar. One Provoco Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $401,056.51 and $5,292.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00051864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00676881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027367 BTC.

Provoco Token Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.