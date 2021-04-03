ProximaX (XPX) Reaches One Day Volume of $370,211.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, ProximaX has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $18.23 million and approximately $370,211.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00074602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00290850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.00757850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015346 BTC.

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

