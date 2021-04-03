PTON (PTON) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,035.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. PTON has a total market capitalization of $315,959.09 and approximately $1,035.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PTON has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00679376 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028202 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.