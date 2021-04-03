PTON (PTON) Trading Down 40.7% Over Last 7 Days

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 52.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, PTON has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PTON has a total market capitalization of $303,756.25 and approximately $1,069.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00052329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.80 or 0.00678349 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027555 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.