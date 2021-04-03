Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.06

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.86. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 646,997 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of -84.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

