Public Mint (MINT) Price Tops $1.34 on Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002306 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $23.31 million and approximately $872,302.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051212 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 122.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

