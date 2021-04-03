pulltherug.finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,783.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $180,486.48 and approximately $5,783.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can now be purchased for $19.13 or 0.00031991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00076757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.62 or 0.00295430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.44 or 0.00790248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00090423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010393 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

