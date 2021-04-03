Pundi X Market Capitalization Reaches $1.74 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $759.47 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Pundi X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00673459 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027915 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

