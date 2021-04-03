PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $405.74

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 405.74 ($5.30) and traded as low as GBX 396.55 ($5.18). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 406 ($5.30), with a volume of 131,995 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 405.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 337.52.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.