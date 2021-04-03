PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 211.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $206,845.74 and approximately $51.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,789.13 or 0.99709670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00035068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00090204 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.