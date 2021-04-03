Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Hits $3.54 on Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $4,651.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00005943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pylon Network Token Profile

Pylon Network is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

