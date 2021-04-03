Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31,323.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $12.53 or 0.00020965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $31,323.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00075694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.83 or 0.00290805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.20 or 0.00796653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00090908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00028895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,554 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

