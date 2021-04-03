Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.61 or 0.00021882 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $37,580.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00077193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00328472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.51 or 0.00782004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00091190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016257 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

