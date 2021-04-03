QASH Price Up 28.9% This Week (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $43.58 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00019808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.52 or 0.00669737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027991 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.