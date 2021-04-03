Qbao (QBT) Reaches Market Cap of $729,071.03

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Qbao has a market capitalization of $729,071.03 and $50,704.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 75% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Qbao Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

