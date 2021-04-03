Qcash Trading Down 0.6% This Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Qcash token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $68.70 million and approximately $802.59 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00306465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.46 or 0.00769336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00089972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027320 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.