QChi Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, QChi has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One QChi token can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. QChi has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $5,013.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00052027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00672133 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027142 BTC.

About QChi

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,391,562 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

