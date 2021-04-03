QChi Price Tops $0.0387 on Exchanges (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, QChi has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One QChi token can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $3,163.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.46 or 0.00679595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00071078 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027915 BTC.

About QChi

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a token. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,391,562 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

