Qitmeer Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Qitmeer coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $277,932.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00075376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00297632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00090989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.05 or 0.00752641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015203 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 171,392,050 coins. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

