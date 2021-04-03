Qtum Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Qtum has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $870.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $10.29 or 0.00017591 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,288,724 coins and its circulating supply is 98,254,921 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

