QuadrantProtocol Market Capitalization Tops $9.40 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $151,488.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

