Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $109.52 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.10.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

