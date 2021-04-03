Quant (QNT) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Quant has a total market cap of $494.93 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be bought for about $41.00 or 0.00070292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000079 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

