Quant Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Quant has a total market cap of $500.38 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $41.45 or 0.00069235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002947 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.