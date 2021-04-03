Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Brokerages expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to announce sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the lowest is $2.74 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 407.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 207.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 38,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 118.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 77,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

