Quark 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $432.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market cap of $2.34 million and $432.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

