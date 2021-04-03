Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $445.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 88.7% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.