QuarkChain Market Capitalization Reaches $319.78 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $319.78 million and $71.82 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.99 or 0.00669944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027437 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

