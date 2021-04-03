QUINADS Market Cap Reaches $274,496.48 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One QUINADS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $274,496.48 and approximately $144.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068335 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003021 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

QUINADS Coin Profile

QUINADS is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com

QUINADS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

