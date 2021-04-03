QunQun (QUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.65 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $451,363.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QunQun has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00053323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00675587 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00027735 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

