Qwertycoin Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $23.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

