Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $12.66

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Radicle has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $12.66 or 0.00021385 BTC on exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $62.10 million and approximately $894,198.00 worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00074542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00298676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00090913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.64 or 0.00747485 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015158 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

