Radix Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Radix has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Radix has a market cap of $112.82 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00302406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.18 or 0.00746321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00088886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027155 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Radix Token Profile

Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

Radix Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

