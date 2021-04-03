Raise (RAISE) Price Hits $0.0204

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Raise has a total market cap of $300,871.73 and approximately $3,489.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raise has traded up 62.1% against the dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raise

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

