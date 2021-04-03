RAMP One Day Volume Tops $36.77 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $144.70 million and $36.77 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00074065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00301724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00089942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.51 or 0.00740751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015051 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,204,612 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

