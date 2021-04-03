Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Ranpak worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth about $8,299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 340,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

PACK opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

