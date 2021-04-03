Rapids (RPD) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rapids has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $4,285.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars.

