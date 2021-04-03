Rapidz Achieves Market Cap of $2.72 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $2,747.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.09 or 0.00676786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00028036 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

